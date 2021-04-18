Curbs on public life in Kozhikode district on Sundays

KOZHIKODE

18 April 2021 01:04 IST

The Kozhikode district administration has imposed more curbs on public life on Sundays in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation here. Public places, including beaches, parks and tourism destinations, will remain closed. Public transport facilities and healthcare institutions, however, can function normally.

People have been asked not to venture out for non-essential needs. Gathering of more than five persons has been prohibited. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said the steps had been necessary under Section 4 of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, to control the epidemic. Shops selling essential things may remain open till 7 p.m. Any violation would incur penal action, said Mr. Rao.

