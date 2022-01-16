CRC Kozhikode to move to new premises

KOZHIKODE

16 January 2022 19:24 IST

Union Minister to open the facility through online mode tomorrow

The Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC), Kozhikode, is all set to be shifted to a new building on the premises of the Government Hospital of Dermatology from Tuesday.

CRC Kozhikode is among the 21 such institutions across the country functioning under the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The Union Territory of Lakshadweep also comes under it.

It is the only Central government institution that offers free therapy and rehabilitation to differently abled persons in Kerala. The institution, set up here in 2012, had earlier been functioning from the Social Welfare Complex building at Vellimadukunnu and later from the premises of the Institute of Mental Health And Neurosciences.

The services offered are physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and hearing, special education, clinical psychology, prosthetic and orthotics, vocational training and skill development, social work, and placements.

Rehab professionals in the grade of assistant professor and lecturer and advanced therapy halls along with research facilities are available here.

There is a cross disability early intervention centre to detect disabilities in children between their birth and the age of six and ensure treatment and rehabilitation. It also offers professional courses in the sector.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, told the media here on Sunday that Veerendra Kumar Khatik, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, would open the new facility through online mode at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.