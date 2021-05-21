COVID-19 | Kozhikode logs 2,382 new cases

KOZHIKODE

21 May 2021 19:55 IST

Jagratha COVID mobile medical units launched in district

The district recorded 2,382 more COVID-19 cases on Friday. As many as 2,345 people were infected through local transmission and the source is unknown in 20 cases. Fifteen patients had recently arrived from abroad and two from other States. There were 2,450 recoveries on the day.

The test positivity rate was 21.32% when 11,650 samples were tested on Friday. At present, 31,686 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in the district.

For quarantined

Meanwhile, the district administration, with the help of the National Health Mission, has launched Jagratha COVID mobile medical units for the first time in the State in Kozhikode. The medical units are especially for those patients in home quarantine and others who are unable to reach hospitals. More units will be made available in local bodies where the test positivity rate is high, based on the requirement and priority list issued from local control rooms.

Advertising

Advertising

The mobile units will be functional at the Corporation, municipality, block panchayat and grama panchayat level. Each unit will have a medical officer, a staff nurse and a health worker. The National Health Mission will ensure the availability of staff in the units while the local bodies will ensure availability of vehicles. At the panchayat-level, the units will have a nurse and a health worker, who will be appointed by the panchayat. The services of a doctor will be made available using telemedicine facilities.

At present, there are 82 such mobile units in the district. Including the 14 medical units of the National Health Mission that were launched earlier, 96 units are functional in the district.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao requested the public to make use of the facility and avoid hospital visits as much as possible.