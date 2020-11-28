COVID-19 figures continue to show declining trend

Kozhikode

28 November 2020 00:17 IST

455 recover in Kozhikode

It was a day of respite for the district as COVID-19 figures continued to show a downward trend on Friday.

The Health Department confirmed only 374 fresh cases though the test positivity rate stood at 12%. With this, the total number of admitted patients in various COVID-19 care centres and hospitals was reduced to 1,607. Of the newly confirmed cases, 349 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The source was found unknown in seven other cases. There were nine health workers and five Gulf returnees. The test was also positive in the case of other 13 persons who came here from various other States.

Officials also informed that 455 persons who were undergoing treatment in various hospitals were discharged on Friday. Based on the reports of Health Department staff, 1,016 more persons were added to the revised list of people under observation. With this, the total number of cases under observation reached 23,188.

On Friday, 3,114 more samples were sent for lab tests. Till date, 7,66,165 samples were collected of which 6, 97,070 test results were found negative. Health Department officials said the total number of Non Resident Keralites currently under quarantine was 8,001.

In Wayanad

As many as 105 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Friday. Of the new cases, 100 patients, including a health worker, were infected through local contact. While four persons came from other States, one person returned from abroad.

The district has so far reported 10,257 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 8,596 have recovered from the disease, including 93 persons on Friday.

The total number of active cases as on date was 1,232 in the district. As many as 9,149 persons are under observation.

In Malappuram

While 612 people tested positive for COVID-19, 779 recovered from the disease in Malappuram district on Friday. District officials said 574 of the new cases contracted the virus through direct contact.

However, the source of infection could not be traced in 27 cases. There were two health workers among the new cases.

According to district authorities, 7,813 people were currently under treatment for COVID-19 in Malappuram. More than 85,000 people were quarantined.