COVID-19 caseload goes above 10,000 in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

16 January 2022 20:10 IST

Daily test positivity rate 30.65% in district

Active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode district rose to 10,529 on Sunday when 1,643 more tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here.

According to the District Medical Officer, the daily test positivity rate is 30.65%. As many as 5,500 samples were tested. A total of 104 people are undergoing treatment in government hospitals and 252 others in private hospitals. A total of 8,477 are under home isolation.

