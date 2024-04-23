Congress seeks action against Shailaja

April 23, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

K. Praveenkumar, Kozhikode District Congress Committee president, has urged the Election Commission to initiate criminal proceedings against K.K. Shailaja, Left Democratic Front candidate from the Vadakara Lok Sabha segment, for lodging a false complaint against her rival United Democratic Front candidate Shafi Parambil.

Mr. Praveenkumar said in a statement on Tuesday that Ms. Shailaja had earlier accused Mr. Parambil of circulating obscene videos of hers during the campaign and filed a complaint with the Election Commission. She later retracted her statement. He added that a case under Section 193 of the Code of Criminal Procedure should be filed against Ms. Shailaja for making a misleading statement against Mr. Parambil to tarnish his reputation.

This is a violation of the Section 123(4) of the Representation of the People Act, Mr. Praveenkumar said.

