Chombal harbour closed

06 May 2021 18:30 IST

The Chombal fishing harbour in Kozhikode district was temporarily closed on Thursday following the recommendation of incident commander Anupam Mishra. There were complaints that the harbour was functioning flouting physical distancing rules and other safety guidelines issued in view of the COVID-19 threat.

Noticing the unhealthy situation, the Azhiyoor grama panchayat authorities had earlier approached the district administration for action.

Following the District Collector’s instructions, the Vadakara Revenue Divisional officer had also visited the spot and submitted his report.

