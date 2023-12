December 16, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

As part of the anti-drug campaigns under the Vimukthi Mission, the Excise department in association with the Rotary Club hosted a district-level chess tournament for high school students in Kozhikode on Saturday. Fidel R. Prem and Manju Mahesh secured the first and second prizes respectively at the tournament which drew the participation of 90 players from various schools. The organisers also felicitated 10 students who put on commendable performance.

