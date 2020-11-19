Call for developing Beypore port

Kozhikode

19 November 2020 22:37 IST

Delegation of exporters, traders meets Customs officials, steamer agents in Kochi

A delegation of major exporters and various chambers of commerce from the northern Kerala region on Thursday met senior Customs Department officials and Cochin Steamer Agents Association seeking better support on their part to promote Beypore Port to further heights.

Foreign cargo vessels

The visit was part of their continuing efforts to attract more foreign cargo vessels to the developing seaport and facilitate the speedy cargo clearance service for making it a favourable destination among national and international stakeholders.

Beypore Port Officer Ashwini Prathap also took part in the discussions.

The team comprising the representatives of major exporters and importers of rice, plywood, footwear, fruits, vegetables and general cargo pointed out that the huge amount being paid for the on-road transportation of shipments could be reduced to a great extent with the strengthening of services at Beypore.

According to them, the majority of the exporters and importers in the northern Kerala districts remained disconnected or failed to explore the benefits of inland shipping with the limited facilities in their nearest port. As a result, they were being compelled to depend on other distant ports and the shipment of cargo by road.

Additional cost

They said the worst-hit were those operating in the field of exporting handloom products, spices, perishable goods, and footwear items from the Malabar region. In the absence of better seaport connectivity and service, they were mainly using trailer trucks at a huge cost to continue in the business, they said.

Crew exchange

A functionary of the Kerala Exporters’ Forum said the Beypore port would be able to facilitate the crew exchange of international liners as it would naturally attract more business. Discussions were also held with the operators of Vallarpadam container terminal for fruitful association in every possible areas, they said.