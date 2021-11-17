Calicut varsity freezes services to Dweep centres

KOZHIKODE

17 November 2021 22:16 IST

The University of Calicut has frozen all academic services to its study centres on the Lakshadweep Islands. This comes days after the island administration asked Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj to take steps to migrate students to the undergraduate and postgraduate courses being offered by Pondicherry University.

Sources in Calicut University said on Wednesday that the decision to freeze the service was taken by a Syndicate sub-committee chaired by Mr. Jayaraj. The island administration had informed the university that the memorandum of understanding with the university would not be renewed and the expenses for running the three centres at Kadamat, Kavaratti, and Andrott islands. The decision would be in force until any new communication emerges from the island administration.

The university has been asked to settle its financial commitments by March next year. However, it is learnt that the authorities are exploring legal options before going ahead with it.

