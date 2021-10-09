Calicut varsity for recognition of new-gen courses for govt. jobs

KOZHIKODE

09 October 2021 02:02 IST

‘Graduates in tourism, multimedia, and aquaculture considered ineligible by PSC’

The Academic Council of Calicut University has decided to request the State government to include new-generation undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the eligibility criteria for government jobs.

Graduates in tourism, multimedia, and aquaculture are unable to apply for government jobs, as they are not considered eligible by the Public Service Commission (PSC), the university said here on Friday.

The council also urged the PSC to constitute an expert committee to look into recognition of courses for employment in the government sector.

Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, who chaired the council meeting, said a team would visit Lakshadweep on October 21 to expedite continuation of varsity courses and launching of new ones.

Meanwhile, director of admissions Denoj Sebastian said rank lists would be prepared and submitted to colleges to fill vacancies for undergraduate courses.

After the third allotment for admission to undergraduate courses in the varsity, as many as 58,283 seats remain vacant at government, aided and self-financing colleges in five districts. The figure excludes seats in autonomous colleges.

The total number of seats available in this academic year is 98,662. Of them, 9,197 are at government colleges, 129 at university centres, 22,959 in the aided sector, and 66,377 seats in the self-financing segment.

After the third allotment, the number of seats to be filled in government colleges are 593 in Kozhikode district, 596 in Malappuram, 521 in Palakkad, 471 in Thrissur, and 62 in Wayanad.

In the aided sector, of the 9,997 vacant seats, Kozhikode district has 1,418 seats, Malappuram 2,854, Palakkad 1,223, Thrissur 3,628, and Wayanad 874 seats. In the self-financing sector, there are 45,948 vacant seats in five districts.

As many as 34,767 seats remained vacant when the admission process got over in 2020, and they included 919 in government colleges and 3,444 in aided colleges.

A reason cited was that there were no takers for additional seats allotted in the sports quota for Lakshadweep students. Besides, many students discontinued studies, the university said.

In the previous year, there were 22,836 vacant seats.