Calicut University to regularise temporary employees

30 December 2020 23:52 IST

Syndicate decides to invite tenders for setting up local area network on the campus

Calicut University has decided to regularise the services of over 35 temporary employees who have put in 10 years with the institution. This was decided at a meeting of the Syndicate held on Wednesday.

Daily wage labourers in posts such as computer programmer, driver, watchman, room boy, pump operator, electrician, and plumber will benefit from the decision. The university would seek the State government’s permission for the purpose. United Democratic Front members in the Syndicate, however, opposed the move, pointing out that the Supreme Court had ruled against regularizing posts to which the Kerala State Public Service Commission makes appointments. Those belonging to the Left Democratic Front claimed that this was a humanitarian gesture as most of those people had crossed the age bar for appointment.

The Syndicate also decided to invite tenders to set up local area network system on the university campus. The decision to give the contract to Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society without inviting tenders has been deferred as it had snowballed into a controversy. The project is worth ₹2.8 crore.

The Syndicate also decided not to collect hostel fees and library fees from the students during the lockdown period. New courses would start in affiliated colleges on January 31. The Syndicate also decided to seek clarity from the government on the order directing college teachers to be on duty between 8.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. as classes are scheduled to begin in January.

Date extended

Meanwhile, the university has extended the last date for admission to graduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2010-21 academic year under private registration to January 10. Applications can be submitted with a fine of ₹100 till January 17.