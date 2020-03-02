Calicut Shethon on March 8

Kozhikode

02 March 2020 00:31 IST

It coincides with Holi and Women’s Day

The 3rd edition of Calicut Shethon, to be held on March 8, will be more colourful than ever, with the celebrations coinciding with Holi and International Women’s Day.

The Calicut Shethon is being organised to establish Kozhikode as a woman-friendly city. It is a fun marathon held in the evening unlike other marathon events. The event will start on the Kozhikode Beach at 5 p.m. with a variety of cultural programmes by women. The marathon will begin at 7 p.m., and the participants will cover 5 km through the heart of the city.

Honouring women who have excelled in various fields is a highlight of Calicut Shethon 2020 as in the previous years. The eight award winners are selected through a transparent process under a women’s panel. The first season of Calicut Shethon was in 2018. More than 400 women participated then. Around 500 women took part in the second season.

Interested runners shall register free by contacting 79025-77707 or at the venue.