Calicut airport witness negative growth

Kozhikode

06 May 2021 21:33 IST

Trend witnessed in aircraft and cargo movements and passenger volume

The pandemic has resulted in the Calicut International Airport recording its worst decadal performance in the just-concluded fiscal.

The negative growth was witnessed in all categories such as aircraft and cargo movements as well as passenger volume. The percentage changes in aircraft movements were - 64.3%, passenger volume, -72.1%, and cargo movements -67.5 %.

The total number of aircraft movements both in domestic and international sectors was 9,042 in 200-21. The figure alone for the international sector was 5,585. It was 25,359 and 26,738 in 2019-20 and 2018-19 respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, a total of 9,02,189 passengers, including 7,12,421 in the international sector, travelled via the airport in the previous financial year. The figure was 32,31,410 and 33,60,847 during 2019-20 and 2018-19.

In the case of freight carried by aircraft, the change was somewhat similar, with the airport handling 9,240 cargo movements, both in the international and domestic domains. The total cargo movements were 28,402 and 17, 283 during 2019-20 and 2018-19.

Incidentally, only cargo movements showed a growth of 64.3% in 2019-20.