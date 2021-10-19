Burglaries in Kozhikode: City police intensify surveillance

KOZHIKODE

‘Kuruva’ thieves arrested recently; police suspect another gang is in the city

The Kozhikode City police have intensified surveillance, especially at night, following reports that the infamous ‘Kuruva’ thieves have entered the city. A recent meeting of Assistant Commissioners convened by District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George decided to take action against anyone who was out in the city at night without sufficient reason.

Recently, members of a ‘Kuruva’ gang had burgled a house under Elathur police station limits and were later arrested. But, the police suspect another gang is also in the city at present.

Breaking into houses at night is the usual modus operandi of the ‘Kuruva’ gangs. Besides destroying property and stealing, they reportedly attack residents too.

The police plan to set up more CCTV cameras at key locations with the help of traders and residents’ associations. The police may take photographs of people found under suspicious circumstances to be sent to the District Crime Records Bureau.

The public may contact the police control room on 0495-2721697.