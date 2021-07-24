Brothers launch startup to help handloom sector

KOZHIKODE

Enterprise uses e-commerce platform to sell weavers’ products outside Kerala

While the pandemic situation has snatched away the opportunities of businesses, local entrepreneurs with better awareness of the possibilities of e-commerce have put themselves up there. But most others are still left in the lurch. “Kodimund.com” is a startup company founded by three brothers from Vadakara in Kozhikode, in an effort to take the handloom sector in the State to more clients through e-commerce.

Kodimund.com arose out of several rounds of discussion among Vishnu, Vijith, and Vineeth, sons of Vadakkettil Vijayan of Azhiyur. Vishnu started his company Codebudha Technologies in Bengaluru four years ago while Vineeth is in Germany, and Vijith is in Dubai. They started planning for Kodimund during the early days of the lockdown in 2020 and realised it just a week ago.

“I noticed that most Malayalis, who live outside Kerala, have a special place for traditional dress in their minds. They often buy it through e-commerce sites and lament about their poor quality. When they asked me a few times where I got my dhotis from, I knew there was a business opportunity there”, said Mr. Vishu, who is handling the whole business at present.

Kodimund started with products from Kerala Handloom Weavers’ Industrial Cooperative Society at Chombala in Kozhikode district. The website features all kinds of handloom products. The company plans to expand soon by including products from more weavers’ societies across north Kerala.

“We are mainly targeting expatriates and are relying mostly on digital marketing to reach out to them. With Onam approaching, the venture may be well accepted”, Mr. Vishnu said. The weavers were finding it hard to sell their products off, especially during the pandemic, and Kodimund came out as an unexpected platform for them to reach out to buyers outside the State.

Kodimund is also notable for the presentation of each product. Every product ones purchases will be accompanied by a tag featuring the weaver who made it, the hours spent on it and the hard work behind it. “A lot of people believe that handloom is too costly, at the same time appreciate its quality. It is high time we realise that quality comes at a higher price”, Mr. Vishnu said.

Kodimund has several options for the clients, including customised gifting and corporate offers.