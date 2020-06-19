Bodies of boys fished out from river

Kozhikode

19 June 2020 18:24 IST

Rescue personnel on Friday recovered the bodies of two students who went missing in Arappuzha on Thursday. The bodies of Shabarinath, 14, and his cousin Harinand, 12, were fished out after a five-hour-long search in the river.

The Olavanna natives went missing by around 5 p.m. on Thursday. They were out for remitting the monthly contribution to a nearby Kudumbashree unit as directed by their parents.

The city police suspect that the boys fell into the river while trying to catch fish from a risky stretch. Based on the statement of local residents, the police said the students had been found engaged in fishing in the area.

Advertising

Advertising

Though rescue squads launched an intensive search in the area soon after the incident was reported, they could not trace the boys. The search was resumed on Friday at 6 a.m. Rescue personnel found the body of Sabarinath first. With the support of fishers, the body of the second victim was fished out by around 11 a.m.

The Pantheerankavu police conducted the inquest and moved the bodies to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.