Blood donation in full swing in Kozhikode to avert shortage

Kudumbashree workers in the Kozhikode Corporation donating blood on Wednesday.

Kozhikode

28 April 2021 20:43 IST

Student and youth organisations and political outfits organising camps

Anticipating a severe shortage of blood once the COVID-19 vaccination for those aged below 45 starts, various organisations in Kozhikode have volunteered to donate blood. Kerala Blood Donors’ Forum president Dr. Sribaiji M.K. said a crisis was unlikely if blood donation progresses in the present pace.

Around a month ago, the Health Department had alerted the district administration about shortage of blood, especially after a fall in the number of people turning up at hospitals to donate blood following the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, blood bank officials have been making serious efforts to maximise donation by mobilising various organisations.

Consequently, several student and youth organisations, community-based bodies, and political outfits have been organising camps over the last two weeks.

Most donors are of the age group of 18 to 45. It is this group that will receive COVID-19 vaccines from May 1. Since those who receive the vaccine shall not donate blood within 28 days, a crisis was anticipated.

“There has been a drop in the number of surgeries owing to the pandemic situation, whereas blood is required mainly for deliveries, the reason why we could manage with a meagre supply,” said Hashim Kadakkalakam, a member of the forum.

Organisations such as Trauma Care, Angels, and Kudumbashree have recently had their members donate blood at the blood bank at Women and Children’s Hospital at Kottaparamba.

“Even private hospital blood banks are getting fresh stock these days. There is demand for blood, and the public should make sure it is met,” Dr. Baiju said, adding that voluntary donation should become the norm.