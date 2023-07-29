ADVERTISEMENT

Beypore constituency to be made differently abled-friendly

July 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Efforts will be made to make the Beypore Assembly constituency a model in offering services to differently abled people.

This follows a declaration by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who is also the local MLA, to make the constituency “barrier-free”. A meeting was held here on Saturday to plan activities for the purpose. State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities S.H. Panchapakesan was present at the meeting chaired by A.K. Abdul Hakeem, district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha Kerala.

In the first phase of the scheme, all differently abled people will be given medical certificates and Unique Disability ID cards. Camps will be held in various places along with a survey to gather information on the population. A special session will be organised to make differently abled people and their families aware of their rights.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Public places, tourism centres, schools, and government offices will be made differently abled-friendly. The functioning of BUDS schools in the constituency will be made more effective. A scheme on the lines of palliative care service will be launched to ensure treatment for bedridden people.

Roshan Bijlee, director of the Composite Regional Centre for Persons with Disabilities, was appointed nodal officer for the schemes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US