Beypore constituency to be made differently abled-friendly

July 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Efforts will be made to make the Beypore Assembly constituency a model in offering services to differently abled people.

This follows a declaration by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who is also the local MLA, to make the constituency “barrier-free”. A meeting was held here on Saturday to plan activities for the purpose. State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities S.H. Panchapakesan was present at the meeting chaired by A.K. Abdul Hakeem, district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha Kerala.

In the first phase of the scheme, all differently abled people will be given medical certificates and Unique Disability ID cards. Camps will be held in various places along with a survey to gather information on the population. A special session will be organised to make differently abled people and their families aware of their rights.

Public places, tourism centres, schools, and government offices will be made differently abled-friendly. The functioning of BUDS schools in the constituency will be made more effective. A scheme on the lines of palliative care service will be launched to ensure treatment for bedridden people.

Roshan Bijlee, director of the Composite Regional Centre for Persons with Disabilities, was appointed nodal officer for the schemes.

