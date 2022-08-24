Bar codes on answer sheets in Calicut varsity to speed up exam results

Training programme for teachers and principals of B.Ed colleges held

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 24, 2022 20:53 IST

The University of Calicut will soon start the process of inscribing bar codes on answer sheets to speed up declaration of exam results.

In the first phase, it will be done for the B.Ed second semester exams scheduled for next month. The inscription of bar codes will avoid the despatch of answer sheets from exam centres to Pareeksha Bhavan to add false numbers to them before sending them to evaluation centres. They could be sent via post directly to evaluation centres from colleges. Once they reach the centres, Pareeksha Bhavan staff will be present there for supervision.

The bar code on each answer sheet will be transferred to the university’s software system, which will have details such as the number of people who wrote the exams, and those who were absent. After the evaluation, the given marks too will be added to the system. This will make the result declaration faster. The answer scripts will be sent back to the Pareeksha Bhavan for re-evaluation later.

A release said that a training programme for teachers and principals of B.Ed colleges was held on Wednesday. There are 72 B.Ed colleges under the university. The online distribution of answer sheets was first introduced for them, the release added.

