Awareness programme on Domestic Violence Act

Kozhikode

11 February 2022 02:19 IST

The Kozhikode District Legal Services Authority (KDLSA) and the District Women and Child Development Department jointly launched a district-level awareness programme on Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act here on Thursday. As part of the first phase of the programme, Principal District and Sessions Judge P. Ragini, who is also the KDLSA Chairperson, inaugurated the programme for trainers to conduct awareness classes at the local level. Kozhikode Sub Collector V. Chelsasini was the chief guest. KDLSA secretary M.P. Shyjal presided over the session.

