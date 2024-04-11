Applications invited for civil services exam coaching classes

April 11, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State Civil Service Academy, set up by the State government, has called for applications from graduate students for admission to civil services examination coaching classes for the academic year 2024-25.

Final year students who are awaiting results can also apply. The admission to the year-long course is based on the entrance test to be conducted on April 28. Those who qualify for the screening test are eligible for various government scholarships.

Registration and submission of application can be done online through the academy’s website https://kscsa.org. High school/higher secondary school students can apply for one-month vacation class starting from April 15. For more information, contact the Kozhikode office at 0495-2386400 / 8281098870.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.