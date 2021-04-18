Action sought against DCP

Kozhikode

18 April 2021 01:17 IST

Alleged use of ‘unparliamentary words’ against officer

The city chapter of the Kerala Police Officers Association (KPOA) and the Kerala Police Association (KPA) have demanded disciplinary action against Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Hemalatha for her alleged use of “unparliamentary words” against a Sub Inspector during a wireless meeting recently.

Leaders of the associations who took up the matter with District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George said the officer’s alleged behaviour caused extreme pain and humiliation to the Sub Inspector who is now attached to the police control room.

An office-bearer of the Kerala Police Association claimed that there was no deliberate negligence on the part of the control room officer to receive such a harsh treatment as he was helpless in ensuring the presence of Sub Inspectors in all flying squads considering severe staff shortage.

Advertising

Advertising

The DCP is yet to come up with a clarification in the wake of the complaint. At the same time, a few officials who stood by her claimed that her statement was misinterpreted. The District Police Chief has already sought an explanation from the officer.