Action panels against K-Rail project in Kozhikode plan united protests

KOZHIKODE

04 September 2021 18:50 IST

Sit-ins to be organised in front of local body offices on September 16

Seeking better rehabilitation package and compensation, over 16 local action committees constituted against the proposed Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) project in Kozhikode are planning to launch a series of united protests to put more pressure on the State government.

Apart from the ongoing local conventions to mobilise more public support, the local units will organise sit-ins in front of various municipal and panchayat offices in the district on September 16.

A major rally will be organised from Azhiyoor to Kozhikode on October 16 to launch the district-level protests. The participants in the rally will also join the State-level protest in front of the Secretariat on October 27.

The protesters alleged that people from around 3,000 houses would have to be evicted if the government was not ready to revise the existing alignment. They said the proposed alignment passed through many thickly populated areas and environmentally sensitive regions.

The local action committees intensified their protests with the State government initiating measures for acquiring 42.03 hectares of land in Kozhikode district alone for the first phase of the SilverLine corridor project. According to the finalised proposal, land in seven villages in Kozhikode and Koyilandy taluks will be acquired.