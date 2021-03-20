A testimony to their zeal to excel in life

Kozhikode

20 March 2021 23:41 IST

Down syndrome Day to be observed

Down syndrome is not a handicap, and it does not stop the affected from expressing their talents. ‘Sargaseshi’ that opens in Kozhikode is a testimony to the capabilities of a group of persons with Down syndrome in the district.

‘Sagarseshi’ is probably the first project in India to provide direct employment opportunities to individuals with the condition. It features handicraft products made by 15 teams, a team consisting of a person with Down’s syndrome and his/her parents, from different parts of the district and is managed by three women with the condition. It will offer everything from mementos to office and home decor. It also features products of differently abled people. The showroom is a joint venture of Down Syndrome Trust (DoST), a Kozhikode-based NGO providing support to individuals and families affected by the condition, and ULCCS Foundation, the social responsibility wing of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS). The teams were trained in handicraft manufacturing at Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal.

The one-of-its-kind showroom opens on Sunday, World Down syndrome Day. Mayor Beena Philip will inaugurate it near the YWCA at Nadakkavu at 2.30 p.m. She will also open World Down syndrome Day celebrations and DoST Awards Ceremony at Baby Memorial Hospital Hall later.

