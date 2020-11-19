807 in fray for Kozhikode Corporation Council seats

KOZHIKODE

19 November 2020 22:43 IST

Scrutiny of nominations today; last day for withdrawals Nov. 23

A total of 807 persons have filed their nomination papers to contest the elections from 75 divisions of the Kozhikode Corporation as filing of nominations to the local body polls ended in the district on Thursday.

Some 344 persons filed their nomination papers to contest for the civic body polls on the last day. Many of them were dummy candidates, namesakes and rebel candidates. The candidates of mainstream political parties had filed their nomination papers earlier.

Tokens were issued to the aspiring candidates till 3 p.m. However, long queues were seen at the Kozhikode Corporation office, seven municipalities and 70 grama panchayats till evening. The process of collecting the nomination papers at some local bodies continued up to 7 p.m.

Candidates of almost all parties have already filed their papers to contest from the 27 divisions of the Kozhikode District Panchayat. As of now, there are 238 candidates.

Panchayat polls

A total of 13,260 have filed their nominations in the three-tier panchayat elections in the district.

Incidentally, rebels are giving jitters to both the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kozhikode district. The squabbles among the constituents over seat-sharing within the coalitions have almost been solved. But the rebel menace will make or mar the prospects of the official nominees.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out jointly by the returning officers and assistant returning officers on Friday.

The last day for withdrawing the nominations is November 23.