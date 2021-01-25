763 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

25 January 2021 00:49 IST

Kozhikode reported 763 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. For the second consecutive day, the district was just behind Ernakulam in terms of the high number of cases.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 737 locally acquired infections and the source of 23 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 184 cases of local transmission, Vadakara 34, Maniyoor 28, Puthuppady 25, and Changaroth 23. As many as 5,057 samples were tested. The active caseload from the district reached 7,684.

