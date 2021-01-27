758 fresh infections recorded in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

27 January 2021 23:37 IST

640 persons administered vaccine

As many as 758 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Wednesday and there were 594 recoveries.

According to the District Medical Officer, 6,355 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 11.92%. Of the fresh cases, 734 were locally acquired infections and the source of 11 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation had 153 cases of local transmission, Eramala 33, Chorod 31, Onchiyam 25, and Vadakara 24.

The active case load from the district stands at 7,889. Five deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on January 26, and another person died on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 640 people were administered the vaccine at seven centres as part of the first phase of the drive. Another 1,371 people had been given the injection on January 25 at 16 centres.

Advertising

Advertising

241 cases in Wayanad

As many as 241 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Wednesday. All the patients, including two health workers, were infected through local contact.

The district has so far reported 22,509 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 18,701 have recovered from the disease, including 69 persons on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases as on date is 3,669 in the district. As many as 7,051 persons are under observation and 139 persons have died of the disease.