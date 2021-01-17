722 fresh cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

17 January 2021 02:42 IST

The active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode jumped to 6,487 cases on Saturday when 722 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 710 locally acquired infections and five others with an unknown source. As many as 6,691 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 10.79%.

A total of 158 cases of local transmission were reported from the Kozhikode Corporation areas, 36 from Kunnamangalam, 31 from Maniyoor, 27 from Chorod, and 25 from Nochad. Five persons had returned from abroad and two from other States. There were 561 recoveries. Three deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Saturday.

