KozhikodeKOZHIKODE 15 July 2020 23:21 IST
Comments
64 fresh cases in district
Updated: 15 July 2020 23:21 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases through local transmission continues to rise in Kozhikode with 64 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday. The infection of 62 of them, including those from Thooneri, Nadapuram, Vadakara, and Kozhikode Corporation, was revealed through antigen tests, said a release. .
There were 22 fresh cases from Nadapuram, 18 in Thooneri, 12 in Vadakara and three in Kozhikode Corporation.
More In Kozhikode
Read more...