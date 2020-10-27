597 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

27 October 2020 19:52 IST

With 947 recoveries, number of active cases slips to 9,563 in district

As many as 597 people were declared tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

According to the District Medical Officer, 581 of them were infected through local contacts. The source of infection of six persons was unknown. The test positivity rate is 9.81%. A total of 947 people were cured of the infection and the number of active cases in the district slipped to 9,563.

Kozhikode Corporation reported the highest number of cases through local transmission at 287, followed by Omassery (23), Olavanna (22), Kakkodi (22) and Payyoli.

The Olavanna grama panchayat is conducting free tests within its limits on October 28 (HiLITE Mall), October 29 (M.S.S. Colony Hall), October 30 (Race Hostel), October 31 (Kodinattumukku School) and November 1 (Sapphire Central School). The medical officer and panchayat president urged those aged above 60, children, pregnant women, those with immunity issues, people with flu, breathing issues, allergy, and asthma, kidney and diabetes patients, and those who have regular public contact to appear for the test.

A 67-year-old man from Thuvvur in Malappuram district died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Tuesday, and a 78-year-old woman from Koyilandy died the previous day.