40.1% aged above 18 fully vaccinated in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

20 September 2021 20:22 IST

As much as 85.46% aged above 18 have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 40.1% people in the age group have taken both the doses.

According to District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, 21,36,364 people have taken the first dose and 8,56,972 have got both the doses. The target population in the district is 24,99,523. As many as 9,23,938 people in the 18-44 age group have got the first dose and 1,60,906 got both the doses. As many as 6,039,59 in the 45-60 age group have got the first dose and 2,93,978 got both the doses. As many as 5,07,322 people aged above 60 have got one dose and 3,11,367 got both the doses.

Meanwhile, only 72 local bodies in the district will have lockdown restrictions based on the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) for the week. Last week, there were 263 local bodies on the list. Right now, only those local bodies with a WIPR above 10 will have curbs on social life.

