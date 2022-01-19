3,386 test positive; TPR rises to 40.53% in district

KOZHIKODE

19 January 2022 22:26 IST

The test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 rose to 40.53% in Kozhikode district on Wednesday when 3,386 persons tested positive for the virus. Hospitalisations too are increasing.

8,637 samples

According to the District Medical Officer, 8,637 samples were tested. There are 25 health workers among the infected people. The active caseload in the district rose to 17,055.

329 under treatment

A total of 329 people are undergoing treatment in private hospitals and 158 others in government hospitals.

As many as 13,140 people are in home isolation in the district. Meanwhile, at a district-level review meeting, District Medical Officer V. Ummer Farooq said that the number of beds at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and the Government General Hospital would be increased.

Right now, 58% of beds in government hospitals and 26% in private hospitals are occupied.

Second-line treatment centres will be opened at ESI Hospital, Feroke, and Government Homeo Medical College.

ICU support

Mr. Farooq said intensive care unit support, ventilators, and liquid oxygen facilities were available in government and private hospitals in the district.