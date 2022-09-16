CBI officials visit arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s house, speak with daughter

Sukanya Mondal is allegedly a shareholder in a rice mill linked to her father

PTI Kolkata
September 16, 2022 17:44 IST

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A CBI team on September 16 visited arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s Bolpur residence and spoke with his daughter in connection with its probe into an alleged cattle smuggling case.

A three-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which included a woman officer, spoke with Sukanya Mondal, sources said.

After being at the Nichupatti residence of the TMC Birbhum district president for a little over an hour from noon, the CBI team went to a nearby post office in connection with the probe.

Also Read
Calcutta HC recalls order asking appearance of TMC leader’s daughter

The CBI officers spent nearly 45 minutes at the post office and spoke to an employee.

Sukanya Mondal is allegedly a shareholder in a rice mill linked to her father.

The officers also spoke to the son of the former owner of the rice mill, who came to the agency’s camp office in Bolpur for the interview, the sources said.

CBI sleuths had visited the rice mill for search operations and seized a few vehicles, which were allegedly owned by others but used by the TMC leader.

CBI sleuths had visited the rice mill for search operations and seized a few vehicles, which were allegedly owned by others but used by the TMC leader.

Mr. Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with its probe into the alleged cattle smuggling case and is in its custody at present. 

