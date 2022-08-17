Cattle smuggling scam | CBI grills arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s accountant
CBI suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Anubrata Mondal’s daughter were used for financial transactions in the cattle smuggling scam, a senior officer said
The CBI on August 17 morning grilled arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal’s accountant at its temporary camp office in Bolpur as a part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam, a senior officer said.
A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths grilled for two hours Mr. Mondal’s accountant Manish Kothari and two officials of the bank where the TMC leader has several bank accounts, he said.
The four-member team including a woman officer also went to Mr. Mondal’s Nichupatti residence in Bolpur as a part of the probe, the official said.
The officers, who were supposed to question Mr. Mondal’s daughter Sukanya who is a primary school teacher, left the premises after around 10 minutes.
However, whether they have questioned Ms. Sukanya Mondal is not yet clear as the CBI has not given any confirmation so far.
The Central agency suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Mr. Mondal’s daughter were used for financial transactions in the scam, he added.
