Young man in Chennai killed after crashing his bike into truck parked on roadside

January 29, 2024 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 28-year-old sound services shop owner was killed, after he crashed into an iron-bar laden truck parked on the side of Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Kandanchavadi, on Sunday (January 28, 2024) night. The death resulted in traffic being blocked on the Information Technology (IT) corridor for an hour, after the relatives of the shop owner staged a protest seeking action against the truck driver and Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) officials since the truck was carrying materials for Metro work.

A senior official of the Chennai Police said Vicky alias Vignesh, a resident of Thousands Lights, had gone to attend his relative’s funeral function in Perumbakkam on Sunday night, and was returning home on his two-wheeler. As he was proceeding on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, a truck containing iron bars meant for Metro Rail work was parked, without authorisation, on the road margins in Kandanchavadi. Vignesh was not able to see the parked truck due to poor street lighting and the truck did not have its hazard lights on, resulting in Vignesh colling into the truck.

Having sustained severe body and head injuries, Vignesh was killed on the spot. On hearing the news of his death more than 20 persons assembled at the site of the accident and blocked the road, demanding action against the truck driver. The Adyar Traffic Investigation police along with senior police officials assured them of action, after which the crowd dispersed. The body of the victim was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

