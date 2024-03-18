Work to modernise three Animal Birth Control centres in Chennai nearing completion

March 18, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is expecting to complete modernisation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in Kannamapettai, Lloyd’s Colony and Pulianthope by the end of March. The three projects are being carried out under the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme at a cost of ₹19.7 crore.

Meanwhile, the veterinary doctors request that additional facilities be provided in all centres to facilitate better diagnosis of stray dogs. Ultrasound scanners, auto blood analysers, Ultra Sono Graphy (USG), microscopes, separate isolated enclosures for housing infected dogs and equipment to conduct staining procedures are among the requests.

Early detection of pregnancy, Canine distemper virus (CDV), rabies, and other conditions can be better managed with such facilities, thus making the streets safer with healthier dogs, said a vet in one of the five ABC centres, requesting anonymity. These pleas have been put forward during the weekly meeting held by GCC officials, the veterinarian added.

Kannamapettai centre

The centre in T.Nagar’s Kannamapettai is one of the oldest facility under the civic body, set up in 2014. Workers here claim that the biggest challenge is during funeral processions with loud drumming and bursting of firecrackers as the dogs get agitated.

“A new building is under construction on the campus as an expansion of the facility and the current one may be used as a pet clinic and the shelters will be used as buffer kennels. The decisions will be made soon,” according to an official in the Public Health Department of the GCC.

Apart from the plea for more apparatus in Kannamapettai, employees request for the rusted gates where the stray dogs are temporarily sheltered pre and post-surgery, to be replaced.

According to the GCC, the estimation for new gates has been made and the Assistant Engineer of Ward 141 under Zone 10 assured to begin work soon. The employees also asked for more staff to regularly clear garden waste in the pet cemetery within the campus.

