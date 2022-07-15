Chennai

Water supply to be hit in some areas of Chennai till July 18

There will no water supply in some areas of the city from 10 a.m. onwards on July 16 to 10 a.m. on July 18.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has proposed to shift the water pipeline at E.V.R. Salai-Whannels Road junction. This is to enable the Highways Department to construct the box culvert across the road linking the existing stormwater drain on either side of E.V.R. Salai to avoid flooding during monsoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Water supply to Vepery, Periamet, Park Town, Chintadripet, Egmore, Kondithope, Sowcarpet, George Town, Broadway, Pudupet, Triplicane, Perambur, Pulianthope, Nammalwarpet, Purasawalkam, Sembium, Otteri, Kellys, Ayanavaram, Kilpauk Garden, Chetpet, T.P. Chathram and Villivakkam will be disrupted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Residehts are requested to store sufficient quantity of water in advance. They may also contact the area engineers for mobile water supply for urgent requirements.

Area Engineer / Area V (8144930905); Area Engineer / Area VI (8144930906) and Area Engineer / Area VIII (8144930908).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai
drinking water
water supply
Related Articles
Read more...