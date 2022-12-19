Velachery gets a new park as part of Singara Chennai 2.0 project

December 19, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The park has been raised on 6,000 sq. ft. of land in VGP Selva Nagar adjacent to the MRTS Station Service Road at an estimated cost of ₹75 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

An open space at VGP Selvanagar in Velachery, which had become a dumping ground for garbage has been converted into a park by the Greater Chennai Corporation. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The residents of VGP Selva Nagar in Velachery have finally got a park on the vacant land which was once filled with garbage.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has established a park designated under the Open Space Reservation (OSR) with facilities for walking and children play area. 

A senior official of the Adyar zone said the OSR measuring more than 6,000 sq. ft. has been developed into a park located in VGP Selva Nagar 4th Main Road of Velachery under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project at a cost of ₹75 lakh. 

The official said the park, located adjacent to the MRTS Station Service Road near Perungudi, had been provided with a small shed for performing yoga and other exercises, play equipment fixed for children, paved footpath and a toilet. 

T. Santosh, a resident of VGP Selva Nagar, said this was the first park to be developed by the civic body after several years as many parks in Velachery East had been lying neglected because of the lockdown for COVID pandemic. 

The park has been attracting walkers from other places in the locality who normally would be using the Station Service Road, the residents said.

They want the civic body to renovate the park located on Third Street Extension, which once had a paved footpath and play equipment for children. Now, it is in a shambles with the pavement damaged and several play equipment broken and removed, they said.

