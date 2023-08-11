Stray cow gores schoolgirl at Arumbakkam, owner of the animal arrested

August 11, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNA

I

A nine-year-old schoolgirl was grievously injured after a cow gored her and tossed her up on Wednesday on a narrow lane in MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, following which Arumbakkam police arrested the animal’s owner.

The girl has been identified as J. Ayisha, a Class IV student from Gandhi Nagar in Choolaimedu. On Wednesday, when she was walking along with her mother Ashrin Banu and her five-year-old brother near the Greater Chennai Corporation park on Elango Street in MMDA Colony, the animal attacked her.

ADVERTISEMENT

A herd of eight cattle was roaming the street. While the girl was walking behind the cow and a calf, the cow turned around and charged at Ayisha. A CCTV footage shows the cow tossing the girl in air and repeatedly attacking her.

Ms. Banu attempted to chase the animal away by throwing stones, but in vain.

The footage showed a few residents passively watching the attack, while a few others attempted to chase the animal away.

The cow repeatedly attacked the girl and let her off after the onlookers beat it with a stick.

The police said that the grievously injured girl was taken to a hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by Ms. Banu, the Arumbakkam police took up investigation.

The owner of the cow, S. Vicky, 26, of Arumbakkam was arrested on charge of endangering the lives of members of the public with negligent conduct.

On Wednesday night, stray cows were rounded up and taken to the veterinary shed in Perambur.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian visited the child in the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT