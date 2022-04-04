Tamil Nadu seeks Krishna water to be released by May

Work on concrete lining of the Kandaleru-Poondi canal that carries the Krishna water is expected to be completed by April end. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

April 04, 2022 19:32 IST

Andhra Pradesh has agreed to T.N.’s request, say officials; storage in reservoirs supplying water to Chennai has dipped to 73.8% of the combined capacity

TextEditorThe State government has requested the Andhra Pradesh government to release Krishna water from Kandaleru reservoir by May first week. This is to augment declining storage in city reservoirs in summer.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said loss of resources in reservoirs was on the rise due to evaporation and spike in day temperature in April. On an average, the five reservoirs, which supply drinking water to the city, are losing nearly 180 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water due to evaporation daily. This quantum is equal to water being drawn from the Red Hills reservoir every day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Chennai was due to receive Krishna water in January, the department had then requested the authorities in Andhra Pradesh to postpone the release as the reservoirs here were nearly full. However, the dip in storage level now had made it necessary to seek water from Andhra Pradesh.

The reservoirs have a combined storage of 8.6 tmcft., which is nearly 73.8% of the total capacity, as on Monday.

These reservoirs, including those in Poondi and Red Hills, had a storage of 9.2 tmcft. of water on the corresonding day last year. “The storage in reservoirs can sustain water supply for six to seven months. We have asked for Krishna water to boost the storage and to maintain water supply,” said an official.

The department expects to receive at least six tmcft of Krishna water from May to September end.

“The Kandaleru reservoir from where water is released to Chennai has adequate storage of nearly 44 tmcft of water. The Andhra Pradesh authorities have also agreed to the request,” the official added.

The State government remitted ₹164 crore in the last fiscal year towards the Telugu Ganga project and maintenance cost.

Officials plan to complete the work on concrete lining in Kandaleru-Poondi canal by this month-end. The ₹24-crore project is being executed between the 3.8 km and 10 km of the canal. This work is cruicial to ensure free flow of Krishna water from the entry point to Poondi reservoir.