The work has been taken up to prevent seepage and accumulation of silt

Work on concrete lining at vulnerable portions of the Kandaleru-Poondi canal, which carries Krishna water, is in full swing.

The department is carrying out construction of concrete lining on the slope of the canal to arrest seepage and prevent acccumulation of silt. . Officials said nearly 70% of the work had been finished. Taken up with an estimate of ₹24 crore, the work has been taken up on the stretch between 3.8 km and 10 km running along the villages of Ambedkar Nagar, Annedheri, Pondhavakkam and Sriramkuppam in Tiruvallur district.

The work is crucial to ensure free flow of Krishna water that travels for 25 km from the State border at Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district to Poondi reservoir.

As the city reservoirs have sufficient storage this summer, the Water Resources Department (WRD) plans to seek its share of the Krishna water by March end or April.

“We are planning to start similar work on other stretches of the canal in the next phase. Of the total project cost, nearly ₹20 crore worth of work has been completed so far. The ongoing work is expected to be completed by early April. Even if water is released into the canal, we will take steps to receive water,” said an official.

Although summer has set in, the canal bed is wet and has one feet of water at some places. Water from nearby fields too seeps in. Once the project is completed in most parts of the canal, more quantity of Krishna water would be realised at the Poondi reservoir, the official added.

The department plans to write to Andhra Pradesh government in March end or April to release Krishna water that is due for this spell. The five reservoirs have a combined storage of 9,638 million cubic feet of water, which is 81.98% of their total capacity.

The waterbody at Thervoy Kandigai Kannankottai is still getting a minimal flow from its catchment area and remains full. About 1,500 mcft of water is drawn from the reservoirs every month to meet the city’s requirements. “We have delayed the request this summer as we have adequate storage to meet the demand,” an official said.

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board distributes nearly 1,004 million litres of water a day to the city that included industrial supply.

According to the department, about ₹972 crore had been remitted so far towards the project and maintenance cost of the estimated cost of nearly ₹1,135 crore as per the Krishna Water Supply project agreement.