Skywalk near Guindy railway station to be ready by the end of October

The skywalk under construction at the Guindy railway station. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

For Metro Rail commuters, access to Guindy station will become easy as the skywalk will be ready in a month.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd., a pedestrian overbridge, which is under construction, will connect Race Course Road, suburban railway station and the Metro Rail station at Guindy.

An official of the Southern Railway said the work, which was being executed at a cost of ₹7.68 crore, will be completed by the end of October. It will link the concourse level of Metro Rail station and the suburban railway station. Commuters approaching the station from the Race Course Road will have easy access to board the trains, the officials said.

CMRL officials said both suburban station and Metro Rail station are located close to each other and it will take less than a minute for commuters to go from one station to the other.

“In the last few months, the number of passengers travelling through this station has risen to 10,000, including a large number of office-goers. After Chennai Central and Thirumangalam Metro Rail stations, Guindy has the highest footfall. This facility will increase the patronage and could attract more people to using the Metro Rail,” an official said.

Recently, minibuses were introduced from Guindy Metro station to the nearby areas to provide last mile connectivity.