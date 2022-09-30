Skywalk near Guindy railway station to be ready by the end of October

The facility is being constructed at a cost of ₹7.68 crore and will connect the suburban train station and the Guindy Metro station

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 30, 2022 18:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The skywalk under construction at the Guindy railway station. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

ADVERTISEMENT

For Metro Rail commuters, access to Guindy station will become easy as the skywalk will be ready in a month.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd., a pedestrian overbridge, which is under construction, will connect Race Course Road, suburban railway station and the Metro Rail station at Guindy.

An official of the Southern Railway said the work, which was being executed at a cost of ₹7.68 crore, will be completed by the end of October. It will link the concourse level of Metro Rail station and the suburban railway station. Commuters approaching the station from the Race Course Road will have easy access to board the trains, the officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CMRL officials said both suburban station and Metro Rail station are located close to each other and it will take less than a minute for commuters to go from one station to the other.

“In the last few months, the number of passengers travelling through this station has risen to 10,000, including a large number of office-goers. After Chennai Central and Thirumangalam Metro Rail stations, Guindy has the highest footfall. This facility will increase the patronage and could attract more people to using the Metro Rail,” an official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Recently, minibuses were introduced from Guindy Metro station to the nearby areas to provide last mile connectivity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Chennai Metro Rail
railway
public transport
public works & infrastructure

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app