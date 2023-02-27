New container feeder ship service launched between Chennai and Puducherry ports

February 27, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hope Seven, a new container feeder ship was flagged off at D P World Terminal at the Chennai Port on Monday. It will operate between Chennai Port and Puducherry Port, and this service could greatly reduce traffic congestion and pollution that Chennai faces due to the movement of container lorries.

Sunil Paliwal, chairman, Chennai Port Trust said movement [of goods] by road could take as many as 2-3 days, but when done through this feeder ship, it could be completed within 12 hours, under normal weather conditions.

“This step that we have taken has also opened up the possibilities for other initiatives. Now, we can also think of passenger ferry services and tourist movement between Chennai-Puducherry and further south,” he said.

The agreement between Chennai and Puducherry ports were signed way back in 2017, and subsequently, a trial was also carried out, he added. “Sometime back, it was felt that there was a need to carry out dredging at Puducherry Port to increase the depth and it was taken up and completed as well. Now, this [container feeder ship] service will be operated twice a week,” he added.

Jude Vallabadas, CEO (projects), Global Logistics Solutions, a firm that will provide container services via the Hope Seven, said, on an average, there could be cost savings and cost reductions of nearly 30 per cent by moving cargo through this feeder service rather than by road. “About 4,500-5,000 20-foot equivalent units are being currently handled in the city port in a month, and they take the road. This will change through the introduction of this feeder ship service and could greatly aid in saving time and costs and in reducing pollution,” he added.

Port- Maduravoyal corridor

Mr Paliwal further said the elevated corridor project to connect Chennai Port with Maduravoyal coming up at a cost of ₹5,721 crore has received two important clearances which include that of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and one from the railways. “The tender will be finalised by the end of April and the contract will be awarded,” he added.