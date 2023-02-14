Puducherry port gears up for cargo service

February 14, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry port has geared up to handle cargo operations.

A 67-metre-long container vessel has reached the port to start its bi-weekly service between Puducherry and Chennai. The vessel, owned by Global Logistics, Chennai, will ferry export and import cargoes. It will take 12 hours to travel from Chennai to Puducherry, said a port official.

“In two to three days, the vessel will move out of the port carrying containers to the Chennai port. It will make a minimum of eight trips to Puducherry. We are starting with one operator. Several other cargo operators have approached the government for starting operations from our port. An official launch will happen at a later date,” a senior official told The Hindu.

The Port Department has initiated the process for annual dredging to remove 2. 5 lakh cubic metres of sand from the mouth of the port. “An adequate amount will be allocated for annual dredging in the coming budget. The dredging will be done in April-October to remove the accumulated sand,” he added.