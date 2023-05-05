Madras High Court adjourns Kalakshetra Foundation’s suspended faculty member Hari Padman’s bail plea to June 16

May 05, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Friday, adjourned to June 16, a bail petition filed by Hari Padman, a suspended faculty member of Kalakshetra Foundation, in a sexual harassment case booked against him on the basis of a complaint lodged in March this year by a former student of the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts run by the foundation.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan decided to await the outcome of a writ petition filed by seven students of the foundation seeking a proper mechanism to address sexual harassment complaints. Since Justice M. Dhandapani had listed the writ petition next on June 15, the judge decided to hear the bail plea the next day.

The decision to adjourn the hearing on the bail petition was taken after the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women filed an intervening petition and opposed grant of any such relief to the suspect. The Commission claimed it had obtained statements from over 100 students and found a prima facie case of harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the hearing, the bail petitioner’s counsel accused the women’s commission of being a “corrupt organisation.” However, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A. Damodharan strongly objected to the remark made against the statutory body and insisted that the counsel withdraw her statement.

The APP told the court that the issue came to light after the Facebook post of Kalakshetra Foundation’s former director Leela Samson in December 2022. Subsequently, the students of the fine arts college run by the foundation protested against the management between March 29 and 31, 2023.

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women inquired into the incident, obtained statements from the students and submitted a report to the Chief Secretary stating that a prima facie case of sexual harassment of the students by some of the faculty members had been made out. Therefore, the APP too, opposed the plea for bail.

On the other hand, the bail petitioner’s counsel told the court that the First Information Report (FIR) against him had been booked at the Adyar All Women Police Station in Chennai on the basis of a complaint lodged by a former student who had discontinued a post-graduation course at the fine arts college in 2019. The counsel said the complaint had been lodged after a delay of three-and-a-half years and five other students who had studied along with the complainant during that period had categorically denied any such sexual harassment by the petitioner. The court was told that the petitioner was under incarceration since April 3.