Lok Sabha election | 579 vulnerable polling booths identified in the city: GCC Commissioner

March 16, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Chennai

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) releasing the schedule for the Lok Sabha Election, District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan announced that 579 vulnerable polling stations had been identified by the Returning Officers as on Saturday.

“Of the 3,719 polling stations in 1,944 locations across the city, 579 vulnerable ones were identified by Returning Officers as per the polling percentage,” he said. As of now, no critical polling stations have been identified. A joint exercise with the officials of the ECI and the police will be carried out in the coming weeks to identify more vulnerable and critical polling booths.

In the city, 14 checkposts, 192 flying squads, 192 static and 32 video surveillance teams, and 32 video viewing teams will be deployed, according to the District Election Officer. They will be equipped with vehicles with 360° live feed cameras, and the operations and grievances will be handled via the Integrated Command and Control Centre, Mr. Radhakrishnan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Regional Deputy Commissioners – North, Central and South – will act as the Returning Officers, and Additional Commissioners, the Joint Commissioner, and Collector will act as the five additional District Election Officers.

Mr. Radhakrishnan informed that members of the public carrying cash above ₹50,000 should possess valid documents, without which the cash would be seized by flying squads as per the norms of the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

MCC in effect

Since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect on Saturday from 3.30 p.m., the civic body will clear political banners, paintings, cut-outs, hoardings, flag staffs, notices, slogans etc., from government offices in 24 hours, public spaces in 48 hours, and from private premises without permits in 72 hours, Mr. Radhakrishnan told reporters.

“All 19,000 workers with the GCC under several departments will be engaged in election works in addition to their daily duties. The conservancy workers of the civic body and private agencies will be deployed to clear banners and posters,” an official said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also released the poll helpline numbers – 1800 425 7012, 044-25333001, 044-25333003, 044-25333004, 044-25333005, and 044-25333006.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.