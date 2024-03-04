Greater Chennai Corporation to look into complaints of improper waste dumping in Ambattur Industrial Estate and Nolambur

March 04, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Chennai

A few private agencies responsible for handling waste from bulk waste generators (BWGs) in Ambattur Industrial Estate and Nolambur, falling under ward 143 in zone 11, are allegedly dumping unsegregated hazardous, electrical, and meat waste and domestic garbage on the streets, officials said. Now, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will look into the issue, as it is a violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

“There are 60 BWGs in zone 11, including restaurants and commercial areas, of which nearly 30 domestic BWGs are in ward 143 alone. Each apartment complex has over 500 flats. We have placed 82 bins in the ward based on the population density according to GCC guidelines. An average of 240 tonnes of waste is cleared in zone 11 daily and sent to the respective processing units,” an official said.

Every morning, vehicles of private agencies that collect mixed waste from apartments must be checked by officials. Unsegregated waste, including meat, diapers, hazardous medical waste, and electrical waste, was found in the bundles, sources said. Clearing the waste would require extra manual support, and there was a risk that workers might be exposed to hazardous waste since they were not aware of the content in the bags, the sources added.

Rules for BWGs

As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all bulk waste generators producing more than 100 kg per day – residents’ welfare associations, individual residences, gated communities, institutions, restaurants, hotels – must avail of these service providers to manage waste on their premises to reduce garbage sent to landfill sites. Pricing details are not fixed by the GCC. Service providers must adhere to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Central Pollution Control Board norms and other relevant laws.

A Councillor in zone 11 said bulk waste from neighbouring zones 7 and 10 was being dumped in the locality, worsening the problem, and added that a police case was filed against one of the service providers found to be indulging in open dumping.

Additional Commissioner (Health) Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy said it was the responsibility of the private agencies to collect the waste and process it appropriately. A team of GCC officials with a assistant executive engineer of the ward would be deployed to inspect the area and resolve the problem as soon as possible.

“A similar case was identified in Virugambakkam recently and action was taken again those responsible. The same will be done here,” Mr. Reddy said.

