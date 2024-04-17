ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation removes over 97,700 unauthorised poll advertisements

April 17, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 43 cases were registered in the city for election-related violations as of April 17

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials said a total of 97,798 unauthorised advertisements were removed from public and private spaces across the city since March 16, when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect.

Further, a total of 43 cases were registered in the city for election-related violations as of April 17, of which 21 were for major violations. FIR was filed for 17 cases, and ₹16 crore worth of cash and items, such as jewellery and mobile phones, were seized by authorities from March 16.

Moreover, the Income Tax Department seized over ₹17 crore, the police seized 424 kg of drugs worth ₹32.9 lakh and over 2,900 litres of liquor worth over ₹41.7 lakh. Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner (Excise) seized 514.03 litres of liquor and 86.7 kg of drugs, worth over ₹13.2 lakh.

