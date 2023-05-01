Government decides to permit hoardings in urban areas, residents and experts slam the move

May 01, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hoardings are likely to be permitted in the city and other urban areas of the State, following a decision by the State government to improve the own source of revenue of the civic bodies.

According to officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation, a Government Order has been passed under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act 2022 granting permission for the hoardings. “It is expected to be implemented by local bodies such as the Corporation in a few days,” a senior official said.

Following the formulation of an action plan to improve its own source of revenue as part of the World Bank’s Chennai City Partnership and the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the civic bodies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation, had taken steps to identify their own sources of revenue, including hoardings.

A team of officials, led by GCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Vishu Mahajan, had come up with the plan to increase the own source of revenue. “We will get huge revenue once the government permits hoardings,” said an official.

The hoardings in the city were removed in 2009 and the heritage buildings were restored, improving aesthetics in the city. At present, the hoardings are illegal in the State, including Chennai Metropolitan Area, following the order of the Supreme Court to regulate hoardings, the officials recalled.

Residents oppose move

Residents in many areas oppose the move to permit hoardings. T. Nagar resident V.S. Jayaraman said the government should not permit hoardings in the city.

“If it is for collection of revenue, let them collect property tax first. Permitting hoardings is against the court orders. The risk of accidents is high. There have been accidents in the past involving pedestrians. Hoardings are dangerous and have the risk of falling on pedestrians,” he said.

Former IAS officer M.G. Devasahayam said the negative effects of hoardings outweighed the pros. “Our roads already have many problems and hoardings will make them worse. When there is heavy wind and rain, the hoardings crash. People have died. They block the walkways and have several disadvantages,” he said.

K. Kumar, visiting faculty to School of Architecture and Planning, Anna University and former chief planner of CMDA, said hoardings distract motorists. Also, hoardings would affect the visibility on the road. “They don’t put hoardings parallel to the road but in an angle to draw people’s attention. You are distracting me and it is wrong,” he says.

“There are no hoardings in major cities of other countries. They are an eyesore. The vista gives a kind of an attraction, enjoyment of the ride itself, that is the kind of visual enjoyment. But the visual intrusion of the hoardings will affect aesthetics,” he said. “We take for granted that the accident is caused by vehicles. But one-third of the accidents happen because of vehicles and two-third of accidents happen because of the environment,” he added.

